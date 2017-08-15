Kapil Sharma is again in news for the wrong reasons. It has been reported that Kapil and Navjot Singh Sidhu had a big verbal fight for replacing the latter on The Kapil Sharma Show with Archana Puran Singh for one day.

Kapil and Sidhu were supposed to shoot for an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show with Arjun Rampal on Sunday, but things turned messed up after the former cricketer fell sick.

Thinking that Sidhu will not be able to make it to the shoot, Kapil brought in Archana on his place on Sunday, and that is what caused a massive brawl.

After coming to know about the one day replacement, Sidhu expressed strong annoyance to Kapil over phone, according to SpotboyE. The comedian tried to explain things to Sidhu, but the latter was too furious to even listen to his explanation, the report added.

The report also said that later Kapil's team told Archana not to turn up for the next episode shoot, which might not have gone down well with the lady as well. Thus, Kapil apparently left both Sidhu as well as Archana upset.

The Kapil Sharma Show has been having a rough phase ever since the comedian had a fallout with Sunil Grover. The latter's ousted from the show apparently has badly affected the TRP of the show.

Recently, there were reports that Kapil would do a stand-up comedy show on Netflix India. Also, there were reports saying that Kapil would take a break from his show, and concentrate on his film shooting. He would reportedly re-start The Kapil Sharma Show in a new format.