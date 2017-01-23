International star Jackie Chan is set to appear on India's popular comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show. The superstar has come to the country to promote his upcoming film Kung Fu Yoga, which also stars Sonu Sood, Amrya Dastur and Disha Patani in pivotal roles.

After promoting the film in China and Malaysia, Jackie, director Stanley Tong and the Indian cast landed in Mumbai on January 23 to promote their movie. Reports of Jackie and Sonu appearing on The Kapil Sharma's show have been doing the rounds ever since.

While it will be fun to see Kapil and Jackie under one roof, this is not the first time that an international star is making an appearance on the show and quite a few things have been planned for the star.

"Choreographer Farah Khan has put together a performance for Jackie on the song they had shot together in Rajasthan. It is a Bollywood number with Chinese lyrics. Disha, Amyra and Sonu will join the dance that will take place in the hotel lobby," a source told Mid-Day.

Kung Fu Yoga is set to be released in China on January 28, but it will hit screens in India on February 3 as this weekend will see a number of big releases. Raees and Kaabil are releasing on January 25 and these two big banner movies will rule the box office this weekend.

The trailer of Kung Fu Yoga has garnered appreciation from the Indian audience. In fact, Salman Khan was so impressed that he posted his opinion on social media. "Thank you @EyeOfJackieChan for giving this film to my Chedi Singh @SonuSood . This is the coolest," Salman tweeted. Khan and Sonu have worked together in Dabangg franchise.