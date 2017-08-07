The Kapil Sharma Show that has been struggling to regain its position in the Television Rating Points (TRPs), is likely to undergo major changes.

While rumour had been doing the rounds that the comedy show would come to an end, the latest report suggests that Sony TV channel has decided to renew its contract for yet another year.

The news surely brings relief to millions of fans who love to laugh their hearts out at Kapil's comic timings every weekend.

However, viewers will witness some major changes as The Kapil Sharma Show makers are contemplating on revamping the show. It is being said that Kapil's show would take a break soon and return with a new format and a completely different look.

A source from the Kapil's team told DNA: "The current format has run its course. Sunil Grover and Ali Asgar's departure and Bharati Singh and Chandan Prabhakar's re-entry are not the issue. We've realised that the entire show needs a revamp."

Not just that, the presence of Bollywood celebrities on the show will also reduce. With this, we wonder if the team members will play different characters.

However, it doesn't mean that Sunil Grover will return to the show, although the door is open for him. "He (Sunil) is welcome if he wants to return, but no one is sending out feelers to him; least of all Kapil," team member said.

Another concern is Kapil's health. It should be reminded that the comedian-actor fainted thrice on the sets. Kapil has been slogging with back-to-back shoots. While he shoots for six hours for his show, the next moment he will be seen on the sets of his second film, Firang.

The source added: "He spends close to six hours recording for The Kapil Sharma Show and then tries to shoot for his film, Firang. The film is not going anywhere. It is a deadweight."