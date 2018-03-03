After tickling the audience's funny bone with Comedy Nights with Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show, Kapil Sharma is all set to launch his new show — Family Time With Kapil Sharma.

And what better way to begin it with than a new vanity van? The Firangi actor on Friday posted on social media some pictures of his swanky new vanity van designed by Dilip Chhabria (DC). It looks grand, and how!

We are sure Bollywood actors' vanity vans will pale in front of this one. It looks nothing less than a spaceship and might remind you of Shah Rukh Khan's luxurious vanity van.

While the inside pictures of the van are going viral, people are curious to know the price of the vanity van. A few even wondered how the actor managed to get so much money for such an expensive four-wheeler.

Thank u mr DC for this wonderful vanity.. new show .. new van .. ? pic.twitter.com/OmAHc5GiL1 — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 2, 2018

But who knew people would start attacking the comedian for this vehicle?

One user said: "You are earning at the expense of making fun of others #hypocrite #KapilSharma"

A user called Gopi Sandhu wrote: "New vanity to mil gyi par show ki trp khaan se laoge .Still i blve that you are a overconfident. Is show main kis kalakar ko juta maroge SelfishPerson jiske liye baki sari duniya zero hai. [sic]"

Another troll wrote: "Ha bhai even show k promo me bhi he has shown claiming to an autowala- abe ab agr tum comedy kroge to hm kya krenge... which clearly shows his over confidence... abhi b shayd bhai ko akal aai nhi.. purane show or movie ka ye hal dekhkr bhi."

One user took a dig at Kapil Sharma's controversy involving Sunil Grover. He wrote: "Kapil Bar hai na isme? Daru ke bina kaise hoga tumhara show? Aur chappal bhi rakhna logon ko marne ke liye. #showoff [sic]"

Then there were his fans who were proud of Kapil Sharma's new achievement and congratulated him on social media. But who can control the trolls and their comments?

As for his new show, a source told Mumbai Mirror: "The winning families will get to take home household items as well as cars. Kiku Sharda who was part of the earlier show will return in a woman's avatar. Chandan Prabhakar comes back as Kapil's aide to host the game segment. Contrary to rumors, Ali Asgar isn't on board yet."

As per reports, the show will go on air in mid-March and will replace Shilpa Shetty Kundra's Super Dancer Chapter 2.

Kapil Sharma's controversies never die down. Recently after his visit to Amritsar, The Times of India reported that Independent Students Federation filed a complaint against him for allegedly violating traffic norms. In a video that Kapil Sharma posted on Instagram, he was seen riding a bike without a helmet and remembering his old days in the city. The President of the federation, Keshav Kohli, had alleged that Kapil was over speeding, TOI reported.