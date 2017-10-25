A lot has been said and written about Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover's bond of friendship in the past which came crashing down after their infamous and controversial fight when they were returning on a flight from Australia to Mumbai. Shedding some light on the issue, Kapil Sharma opened up about the incident in which the comedian reportedly hurled a shoe at Sunil and physically assaulted him.

Kapil revealed that the fight happened with comedian Chandan Prabhakar, and not with Sunil.

"When we reached Australia, since the first day, my mood was really bad. I was juggling so many things, I was shooting the show and for other things. During that time, one of the artistes on my film died. I was so nervous and turned so negative.

"I wanted to cancel the Australia show but couldn't and before the show, a girl came to me complaining about a guy who happens to be my childhood friend, Chandan. I scolded him.

"I had to perform for one and a half hours and that girl and boy artiste had 10-minute stints. My whole thing was, 'You are bothering me with this when I have such a long performance ahead'. I am a little impulsive.

"Chandan went missing for five days. I wanted to meet him and apologise because I didn't listen to his side of the story. I saw him one hour before the Australia flight and I lost it again and I used cuss words again," Kapil said.

"When you move with such a huge team, you have to manage a lot of things and I am really bad at it, I will say that much. Touch wood, we have been working together for many years and I would like to repeat it one more time, I didn't actually fight with Sunil Grover at all. It didn't happen,"

Kapil Sharma added.

Kapil also said he has no issues with Sunil who famously essayed the role of Mashoor Gulati, a doctor, in The Kapil Sharma Show.

"I love him. I like to work with the best of people. When I was doing 'Comedy Circus', I used to tell people, 'I met this guy Sunil Grover in 'Hans Baliye'. 'Let's get him, I saw his show, I liked him'. When you work with the best, you learn a lot.

"Sunil and I, we have known each other for nine years now, and we have been working together for five years. I don't have any problem with Sunil, but had I been in his place, I would have definitely asked one time that 'I haven't seen you like this in five years, why are you behaving like this?'

"Maybe nothing would have happened. But still nothing has happened, I love him," Kapil stressed.

"I wanted him (Sunil Grover) to launch 'Firangi's trailer. I even asked him to do it but he is in Canada. I guess he is performing a show there. So it wasn't possible but if he was here he would have definitely been here," said Kapil when asked if he would like to patch up with Sunil.

Kapil also took a dig at the media for the speculation regarding the 'fight'.

He is currently excited about Firangi, a period drama film set in 1920. Directed by Rajiev Dhingra, the movie also features Ishita Dutta and Monica Gill. It will release on November 24.

(With IANS Inputs)