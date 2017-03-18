Kapil Sharma has finally admitted to being in love. The ace comedian introduced his ladylove to the world through his Twitter handle along with a cute photo.

"Will not say she is my better half .. she completes me .. love u ginni .. please welcome her .. I love her so much:), " he captioned the image.

The lady is Bhavneeth Chatrath, lovingly called Ginni, and a resident of Jalandhar. Kapil and Bhavneeth have earlier worked together in comedy show Hans Baliye.

The host of The Kapil Sharma Show was earlier linked to Ginni and there was also news that the couple would tie the knot soon after the release of Kapil's Bollywood debut film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon. However, Kapil had rubbished the report then.

Now that he has confessed his love to millions of his fans worldwide, we wonder if marriage in on the cards for the two.

It is also known that Kapil is a huge fan of Deepika Padukone and confessed about his love for the Padmavati actress on the recent episode of Koffee With Karan 5 as well. But it now looks like Ginni has his undivided attention. Posting an image of Ginni, he wrote on Twitter: "@deepikapadukone deepu... now m not gona miss u .. hahahahaha.. love always"