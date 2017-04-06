There's no doubt that Kapil Sharma is one of the best comedians the country has, but his recent spat with Sunil Grover has changed his image. The recent buzz is that Kapil is expecting a hike from the makers of The Kapil Sharma Show.

The show is going through a difficult time as the TRPs have fallen down due to Kapil and Sunil Grover's fight. Since Sunil, Chandan Prabhakar, Ali Asgar and Sugandha Misra deserted the show, it has lost the charm and the makers are failing to do good business.

According to SpotboyE, Kapil still hopes for a hike and that too of about 50 percent. Does he deserve the raise? Though the members who left the show have earned big due to Kapil, the host's behaviour towards his team is unacceptable.

After all that has gone down, it is strange that Kapil still expects a hike from the makers of The Kapil Sharma Show that has acquired the 10th spot on the show's rating list, a significant drop from the 4th position. Do you think Sony channel will fulfil Kapil's expectations?

On the other hand, there have been reports that the channel has given Kapil a month's time to bring the show back on track. It is being said that if he fails to do so, the show will pulled down.

