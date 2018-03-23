After cancelling the launch event of Family Time with Kapil Sharma, Kapil Sharma has done it again.

The comedian, who is making a comeback with the new show, had to cancel the shoot for an episode with the team of Baaghi 2 due to technical difficulties.

"There has been a technical issue on the sets which cannot be resolved immediately. Hence, today's shoot had to be rescheduled. The press conference is also been rescheduled. We will update you on the revised dates. We apologise for any inconvenience caused," Sony TV channel said in a statement, the Times of India reported.

Kapil is infamous for cancelling shoots during his previous show The Kapil Sharma Show. His poor health was then said to be the reason behind the cancellations.

From Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan to Arjun Rampal, several big names in the industry had to leave the venue at the last moment. All these eventually resulted in The Kapil Sharma Show being taken off air.

Now, given that Kapil is starting afresh with Family Time with Kapil Sharma, he surely does need to pull up his socks as cancelling shoots too often may affect the show and his relationship with Bollywood stars.

Meanwhile, Kapil was recently involved in a public Twitter spat with Sunil Grover, who said that he had not been approached to be a part of Family Time with Kapil Sharma, following the duo's fight aboard a flight last year. Kapil reacted by saying that he had made several attempts to reach out to Sunil, but received no response from him.