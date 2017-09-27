Kapil Sharma has wooed many with his impeccable singing talent on his popular comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show.

Now, the actor-comedian will be lending his voice to a song in his upcoming home production film Firangi.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Kapil Sharma has agreed to sing the unplugged version of Saheba Russ Gayi Hai, which will originally be sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, whom Kapil considers his idol.

"Kapil really liked the song and agreed to sing the unplugged version. The original version is sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, which will feature in the film," director Rajiv Dhingra said two days after Kapil confirmed the news to a fan during his interaction on Twitter.

Kapil Sharma, who apparently underwent treatment for his bad health at an ayurvedic centre in Bangalore, recently returned to Mumbai to shoot for the incomplete parts of Firangi and kickstart promotions of his much-awaited film.

The ups and downs in the ace comedian's life began soon after he announced his engagement with longtime girlfriend Ginni Chatrath on Twitter.

He then hit headlines over his fallout with colleague and friend Sunil Grover, who later decided to quit the show following their infamous flight incident.

Not yet.. but I think will sing a unplugged — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) September 24, 2017

Kapil is reportedly eyeing a comeback on his comedy show — which was taken down by Sony Channel a few days ago owing to his bad health and he missing shoot schedules — after he fully recovers and his film gets released.

Set in the backdrop of 1920, Firangi is a period film shot extensively near the banks of the river Sutlej in Punjab. The film, which also stars Ishita Dutta and Monica Gill, is slated to release on November 10 this year.