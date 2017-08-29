Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma is controversies' favourite child. From his fight with former cast members to walking out of other reality shows, Kapil has remained in the limelight for wrong reasons.

Now the actor has courted another controversy when he cancelled the shooting of his show, leaving Ajay Devgn and his Baadshaho team furious. After the shoot got cancelled, Sony TV, the channel that airs the comedy show, reportedly warned the comedian for his "unprofessional behaviour."

"The channel is very stressed after this recent incident. They have sent a verbal notice to him to pull up his socks. They feel they have been very accommodating so far but this is quite unacceptable. This is like a warning," BollywoodLife quoted a source as saying.

In the past three months, Kapil has cancelled several shoots; at least seven times with big actors. Take a look at the celebrities who had planned to shoot an episode with Kapil, but had to cancel it because of the comedian.

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn and his Baadshaho team were supposed to shoot with Kapil for a special episode, but they had to eventually cancel the shoot. The team even tried contacting Kapil, but he was nowhere to be found and that left Ajay furious. The Baadshaho actor stormed out of the sets and his co-stars followed him.

"Kapil's phones were switched off. The team was leaving no stone unturned to get in touch with him, but to no avail. Even Kapil's team did not give a proper answer," SpotboyE quoted a source as saying.

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan returned with Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 (KBC 9) and wanted to promote it on Kapil's show. However, the segment was cancelled after all the crew members, including make-up artistes, light-men, and spot-boys, went on an indefinite strike, SpotboyE reported.

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma had to cancel the Jab Harry Met Sejal promotion on The Kapil Sharma Show after the host fainted on the sets.

"Kapil had to shoot with actor Shah Rukh Khan for Jab Harry Met Sejal on Friday night but he fainted on the sets during the shoot. He is under a lot of stress because of the show and is doing everything possible to keep it on top of the TRP. This stress took a toll on him and the shoot had to get cancelled," Hindustan Times quoted a source as saying.

Paresh Rawal

In May, Kapil cancelled the Guest Iin London special episode shoot. Actor Paresh Rawal and Kartik Aryan were supposed to shoot with Kapil, but the comedian's ill-health forced them to cancel the shooting.

Arjun Rampal

Arjun Rampal and his Daddy co-star waited for hours to shoot the episode with Kapil, but it eventually got cancelled after the star cast was told the host is not well. Arjun, along with Aishwarya Rajesh, Mir Sarwar and Anand Ingle later shot the episode.

Manoj Tiwari

The worker's strike forced Kapil to cancel another shoot with a celebrity. Bhojpuri singer and BJP MLA Manoj Tiwari was in Mumbai to shoot the episode but had to fly back to Delhi.

"I was here for a day to shoot for a Bhojpuri episode on Kapil's show. But I got a call from him saying the shooting has been cancelled. It is the workers' strike that has forced the shooting to be cancelled," Tiwari told DNA.

Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor

In July, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and team Mubarakan had to cancel the shoot once because of Kapil's poor health. The Mubarakan team had to cancel the shoot after waiting for hours. However, the team shot the episode with Kapil later.

"When it is with @KapilSharmaK9, it's bound to be a laugh riot! @arjunk26 @ileana_official #Mubarakan," Anil Kapoor even tweeted and shared the photo.