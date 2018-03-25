Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma has clarified that the Baaghi 2 team was never scheduled to shoot for his new show, and hence rumors of the shoot getting canceled hold no truth.

Tiger was supposed to shoot for an episode of Kapil's upcoming show titled Family Time With Kapil Sharma, but it was canceled due to a technical glitch, say reports.

Taking to Twitter, Kapil clarified that Tiger or the Baaghi 2 cast was never scheduled to shoot for the show.

"Tiger was never supposed to shoot for our 2nd episode, so shoot cancel hone ka sawaal hi paida nahi hota.kuch to authenticity rakha karo yaar.Twitter kya ab explanation dene ke liye hi reh gya hai?Best wishes to my brother @iTIGERSHROFF for #baaghi2 see u soon bro.. lots of love [sic]," Kapil tweeted.

Officials from Sony TV earlier said that the shooting was canceled due to technical problems, according to a Times of India report. But there was no mention of the Baaghi 2 team's reported involvement in the shoot.

"There has been a technical issue on the sets which cannot be resolved immediately. Hence, today's shoot had to be rescheduled. The press conference is also been rescheduled. We will update you on the revised dates. We apologize for any inconvenience caused," Sony TV had said in a statement.

Many had also doubted that the cancellation of the shoot had something to do with Kapil's friend-turned-foe Sunil Grover.

Recently, Sunil and Kapil were involved in a Twitter spat. While the former stated that he was never approached for Family Time with Kapil Sharma, the stand-up comedian accused him of lying.