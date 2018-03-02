After going through a turbulent year, actor-comedian Kapil Sharma is finally back with a bang and how. The ace comedian recently shared a promo of his new comedy show called Family Time With Kapil Sharma which got his fans very excited about the format and the cast of the show. And now, the Firangi actor has purchased a brand new king size automobile custom designed by India's leading car designer Dilip Chhabria (DC).

Kapil Sharma, who is currently shooting for his new comedy show, shared a few pictures on his Twitter flaunting and introducing his new vanity van to his millions of fans on his social media platform.

Designed by Dilip Chhabria, Kapil's new vanity van comes with all amenities like air conditioner, spacious lobby, TV, automatic door locks, floor LEDs, recliner make-up chair and high-end technology.

Check out the pictures:

Thank u mr DC for this wonderful vanity.. new show .. new van .. ? pic.twitter.com/OmAHc5GiL1 — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 2, 2018

In 2015, Shah Rukh Khan had also bought a luxurious vanity van worth Rs 4 crores custom-designed by DC. It had all modern amenities just like Kapil's. It took almost 45 days to complete the design for his swanky vanity van.

While Kapil's fans were awestruck with the breathtaking pictures of his vanity van, they expressed their wish to watch Kapil tickling their funny bones once again on the small screen with his new show.

Unlike his previous shows -- The Kapil Sharma Show and Comedy Nights with Kapil -- Family Time with Kapil Sharma will see commoners participating along with their families.

The show will be aired on Sony TV soon.