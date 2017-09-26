Kapil Sharma, who had been undergoing Ayurvedic treatment for his illness, is looking forward to the release of his movie, Firangi.

In a live video chat, Kapil informed his fans about his plans for the month of October. The comedian-actor's plan includes releasing his film's poster and its songs before the movie hits the theatres on November 10. He also mentioned that the month of October will be quite hectic for him.

Meanwhile, The Kapil Sharma Show has taken a temporary break and is expected to return in a few months' time.

The decision was taken by the channel owing to Kapil's health issues and shoot cancellations, which has resulted in the channel telecasting old episodes. Not wanting to disappoint its ardent viewers, the channel and Kapil mutually decided to give the show a break.

"Kapil has been under the weather for sometime now. Due to which, we have mutually agreed to take a short break. However once Kapil has recovered completely, we will start shooting once again. We value our relationship with Kapil and wish him a speedy recovery," IANS quoted a spokesperson for the channel as saying.

However, there seems to be no bad blood between the channel and Kapil despite the latter having cancelled multiple shoots and sending several A-listed celebrities home.

"There's Kapil as an artist, a person, and a show. As a channel, we are really proud of the artist and TKSS has been one of our most successful shows. When a person shoots continuously for one and a half years, they do go through ups and downs. We are no one to comment on his personal life but for us, he has delivered a good show and has been spreading smiles among our audience for a long time. And that keeps us really happy," Danish Khan, Sony EVP, and Business Head, told Indian Express.