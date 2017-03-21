Kapil Sharma has been making headlines all for the wrong reasons. The Kapil Sharma Show host was said to be in an inebriated state when he hurled abuses and physically assaulted co-star Sunil Grover on the flight while returning from Australia.

Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover hint at their infamous fallout on The Kapil Sharma Show

It should be noted that the news broke just a few hours after Kapil introduced his ladylove Ginni Chatrath to the world on Twitter. "Will not say she is my better half .. she completes me .. love u ginni .. please welcome her .. I love her so much:), " he had tweeted, along with a cute photo of both.

And now, rumour has it that Kapil had got a clue that his public spat with Sunil aka Dr Mashoor Gulati – who too has a huge fan base – would make headlines and deliberately announced his engagement news so as to switch the attention of his fans from the negative news and save his image.

However, despite fans going crazy with the engagement news, the tiff with Sunil has taken the internet by storm with people bashing Kapil for his bad behaviour.

Meanwhile, The Kapil Sharma Show host currently seems to be on a damage control mode and after refuting reports of the physical assault on Facebook, he apologised to Sunil on Twitter. "Paji @WhoSunilGrover sry if I hurt u unintentionally.u knw vry well how much I luv u. M also upset .love n regards always:)," he tweeted.

And now, Sunil, who had been mum about the incident, has finally reacted to the controversy. He replied to Kapil on twitter asking him not to "act like God and respect human beings."