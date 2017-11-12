Age seems to have become a critical factor for many athletes around the world, retiring from their respective sport. The question is brought into focus, if players above 35 years or so are not able to produce the same magic of their hey days.

Former India captain MS Dhoni has fallen victim to the same, where he has faced criticism from several ex-India cricketers, including VVS Laxman and Ajit Agarkar. The Jharkhand veteran is not perturbed by them and he has received the backing of Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri and Syed Kirmani ever since.

Now, one can add former India all-rounder Kapil Dev to that list of cricketers as well. The legendary all-rounder, who considers Dhoni as one of the players to change Indian cricket forever, does not agree with critics, who are after the wicketkeeper-batsman.

Kapil even referred to a metaphor, bringing the equation of batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, who played an important role in helping India win the World Cup in 2011. Tendulkar was 38 years old, and the all-rounder believes age has nothing to do with his performances.

"I do not understand why so many people are on his back after a couple of average performances. Age definitely doesn't have anything to do with it. Sachin was 38 when we won the World Cup and nobody was saying anything then," "The Times of India" quoted Kapil as saying.

However, Kapil also feels that there might not be a capable replacement for Dhoni in case he is removed from the India team.

"Even if he is axed from the team, who will they get," asked Kapil.

On the other hand, it would take some massive courage from the selectors to drop Dhoni even if they may have the likes of Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson and others. They may have to wait a bit longer.