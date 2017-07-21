That The Kapil Sharma Show is struggling to live up to the viewers' expectation ever since Sunil Grover and Ali Asgar took the much-hyped exit is known to all. But, it seems not just the show, but Kapil's health too has taken a fall.

It was towards the end of May that Kapil had to cancel the shoot of his show that was supposed to be graced by Paresh Rawal and Kartik Aryan for the promotion of their film Guest Iin London. More recently, the stand-up comedian fainted minutes before his interaction with Shah Rukh Khan and was rushed to the hospital.

After roping ex-members of The Kapil Sharma Show for his new entertainer, Krushna Abhishek asks 'How could Bharti join hands with Kapil?'

And on Wednesday, July 19, the team of Mubarakan, including Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor, which was about to promote the film on The Kapil Sharma Show, were informed that the shoot had to be cancelled due to Kapil's sudden illness.

Kapil's fans are quite worried with the recurring health issues of the comedy star. According to a Mumbai Mirror report, Kapil's failing health is due to his hectic work schedule. The comedian-actor is shooting for his upcoming film Firangi alongside the comedy show, which has resulted in his fluctuating blood pressure.

"On Wednesday, he had been feeling ill since afternoon and later in the day, his BP fell. He was taken to the hospital directly from his residence. He was discharged after a few hours but is currently on medication and has been advised rest for a few days," a source told Mumbai Mirror.

Much like his fluctuating BP, the television rating points (TRPs) of The Kapil Sharma Show has been witnessing a fluctuation.

With the return of Chandan Prabhakar and Bharti Singh joining the cast, the show witnessed a rise in its TRPs and was also back in the top 10 list of most-watched shows. However, in the latest TRP report, TKSS has once again failed to make it to the top 10 list.

Kapil's failing health and the frequent cancellation of shoot seem to have been affecting the show's performance besides the absence of comedy stars including Sunil and Ali.