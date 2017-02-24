On Wednesday night, Srinivas Kuchibhotla, a 32-year-old engineer from Hyderabad, was killed in an alleged hate crime when an American man shot him at a bar in Kansas City, US.

Kansas shooting: Indian engineer killed, 2 others injured in 'racial attack' in suburban Olathe bar

Two others were also injured during the shooting, including another Indian and his colleague Alok Madasani. Ian Gallot, 24 was injured when he tried to defend the two Indians.

The incident took place at the Austins Bar and Grill in Olathe, the fourth largest city in Kansas. Kuchibhotla and Madasani, were catching up over a drink after work at the neighbourhood bar when a 51-year-old navy veteran started hurling racial slurs at them. Adam Purinton reportedly called them "middle-easterns" and shouted "get out of my country" before opening fire.

Kuchibhotla died on the spot, and Purinton fled the scene. Five hours later, the accused was caught in Missouri where he had reportedly told a bartender that he had shot two middle-eastern men.

The police were alerted by the bartender and Purinton has now been charged for first-degree murder and premeditated attempted murder.

Since the shooting, Twitter has been flooded with tweets expressing disgust and anger.

Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj also tweeted her condolences for the victim's family.

I am shocked at the shooting incident in Kansas in which Srinivas Kuchibhotla has been killed. My heartfelt condolences to bereaved family. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) February 24, 2017

While some have directed their tweets at racial discrimination, others have questioned the safety in Kansas and the safety under the presidency of Donald Trump.

Srinu Kuchibhotla. Your only crime was being a brown man in Trump's America. Rest in peace, brother.https://t.co/bgKDT7r7L6 — Simran Jeet Singh (@SikhProf) February 23, 2017

His defense to shooting engineers from India in a Kansas bar is that he thought they were Middle Eastern. This is where we are now. https://t.co/hj9EtqMeQ4 — Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) February 24, 2017

Sad ,depressing and disturbing incident. Felt Kansas was safe. Shooting at a bar hardly 7 miles from my place. #kansas #kansascity #olathe — NagaPrashanth (@chnp01yyy) February 23, 2017

Terrorism hits Kansas City area. Why can't @realdonaldtrump keep us safe? No joke; real question. #uplikedonaldtrump https://t.co/OQWXjIvlqU — Chris Elmore (@elmorechristop) February 23, 2017

Few have also taken up the incident as an example of white male terrorism.

When are we going to talk about white male terrorism? Here is another incident, this time in Kansas City. https://t.co/bLKsxvjYJZ — Tuhina Verma Rasche (@tvrasche) February 23, 2017

Another white terrorist in Kansas who won't go away just because Trump's people won't mention him. https://t.co/WkuOwSYi6x — Simon Phipps (@webmink) February 23, 2017

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe page has been set up to collect money to fly Kuchibhotla's body to India. The page has already raised $200,000.