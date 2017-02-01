At least four people lost their lives and several others are feared trapped after an under-construction building collapsed in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday. A rescue operation is currently underway.

Indian Army and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been called in to assist in the rescue operation. Police and fire department officials are also at the spot.

"Around 30 to 40 people are still trapped at the site. The army and NDRF have been called in. A team of experts will be set for investigation of the building collapsed in Kanpur's Jajmau. Rescue operations are underway," Kanpur District Magistrate Kaushal Raj told reporters.

Officials told Dainik Bhaskar that labourers were working on the sixth floor of the building when the mishap took place. The injured have been shifted to a local hospital for treatment.

The death toll is expected to rise.

More details are awaited.