Dulquer Salmaan is one of the most bankable actors in South India with a good number of blockbusters to his credit. After entertaining the Mollywood and Kollywood audience, the actor is all set to be part of a direct Tamil movie now.

Earlier in September, Dulquer has announced his association with filmmaker Desingh Periyasamy. The makers have now revealed the title of the film - Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadaithaal.

The upcoming movie has been scheduled to start rolling on November 18 in Chennai and will also be shot in Goa, Delhi and Mumbai.

Actress Ritu Varma, who rose to fame with her 2016 Telugu movie Pelli Choopulu, will be paired with DQ in the romantic entertainer. Ritu has bagged the prestigious Nandi Award for Best Actress for her performance in Pelli Choopulu, directed by debutant Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam.

For DQ's Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadaithaal, KM Bhaskaran is the cinematographer and T Santhanam is the art director. The film is being produced under FTS FILMS banner. The team of Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadaithaal is expected to reveal more details on the cast and crew in the coming days.

