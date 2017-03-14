Looks like the makers of Dulquer Salmaan's upcoming movie Comrade in America aka CIA are following in the footsteps of Jomonte Suviseshangal by releasing the teaser videos of the songs in a bid to raise the expectations for the full video song.

Read: Have you seen these morphed posters of CIA?

"So here is the teaser for the melodious "Kannil Kannil" from #CIA#ComradeInAmerica ! It's a song that instantly gets in your head. I think by the afternoon of the first day of this song shoot everyone in our unit was singing it. That's when you know the audience will love the song. Enjoy [sic]," Dulquer posted on his social media page.

The team of DQ's shared the audio teaser of the song titled Kannil Kannil on the YouTube channel of Gopi Sundar Music Company. Composed by Gopi Sundar and penned by Rafeeq Ahamed, the melody has the voices of Haricharan Seshadri and Sayanora Philip. However, only Haricharan's voice is heard in the audio teaser, and the makers have confirmed that they will release the full song online on Thursday, March 16.

Sakhavu, Comrade in America and Oru Mexican Aparatha: Is Mollywood veering towards the left?

On Monday, Dulquer had shared the track list of CIA on his social media page, and it listed three songs, of which two are being sung by DQ himself.

So here is the track list for #CIA ! Its a terrific album. With an eclectic mix of sounds and tunes. We have a few more surprises in store for everyone. Maybe a song teaser ☺ !! Do subscribe to our YouTube channel ! - https://goo.gl/RWdPzi CanNOT wait to share the songs with all of you ! Also kindly bear with my singing again. It's all Gopis and Amalettan's fault. I begged them to spare all of you the pain. Aaru kelkan — with Comrade in America - CIA.

Comrade In America, directed and produced by Amal Neerad is one of the most anticipated movies in Malayalam, and Dulquer plays Aji Mathew opposite debutant Karthika Muraleedharan.

When the song teaser of the Nokki Nokki, featuring Dulquer Salmaan and Anupama Parameshwaran was released online, it instantly went viral. Later, the team of Jomonte Suviseshangal released the Neelakasham song teaser featuring the young star and Aishwarya Rajesh, which was also well accepted by the audience.

Watch the song audio teaser of Kannil Kannil here: