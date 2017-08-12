Looks like Upendra's long-time dream to enter politics may come true. The actor, of late, has been giving a lot of hints on taking the plunge with his cryptic tweets. Now, in his latest Facebook post he has shared his view on how people can change the political system.

Going by the video titled 'Prajaakarana. Prajaaneethi. Prajaakeeya,' the Real Star is apparently trying to change the existing system by replacing it with new ideas – from electing representatives to solving the basic issues of the common man. He wants the honest tax-payers' money to not be wasted, but used wisely and that every penny is accounted for.

Among other issues, Upendra strongly conveys that the corruption begins in the root with the political parties getting money as party funds, which eventually leads to corruption. His dream is to do away with this system and bring the much-needed change although he admits it is an uphill task. [Watch the complete video below]

The Real Star will open up on his complete plan on Saturday, August 12, at 11 pm where he is going to address a press meet at his resort. His wife Priyanka has told a news channel that Upendra would not be joining any existing party and prefers to float an independent party.

Meanwhile, Kannada dailies have reported that Upendra will meet BJP's National President Amit Shah later in the evening at a star hotel.

It has to be noted that Upendra is a fan of Narendra Modi and there were rumours of his joining the BJP earlier. Nonetheless, there will be clarity on the issue only after his press meet.

Upendra had expressed on many occasions earlier that he was willing to enter politics. During the release of his 2010 political satire Super, Upendra had admitted that he always wished to take a plunge into politics someday. The film had taken potshots at the Reddy brothers, while presenting what India should look like in 2030.