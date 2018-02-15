Saral Jeevan, the first infotainment channel in Kannada, is set to further reinforce its identity by adding four news bulletins to its daily programs with the motto 'no hype and pure info.' The bulletins will be aired from February 19, coinciding with the occasion of the channel's second anniversary.

Saral Jeevan has been known for programs that focus on mythology, history, travel, and insights from Indian heritage and culture.

"Our approach is to present few comprehensive bulletins along with our niche content. The bulletins are broadly categorized as breakfast, lunch and dinner time news. While other news channels are busy with flash and breaking news of all kind, Saral Jeevan sticks to comprehensive bulletin format with a clear gap of 3-5 hours between each bulletin," says Raghunatha Reddy, Business Head of Saral Jeevan.

"We had a good content run of Ajji Helida Kathe (Grandmother Tales), History series and other programming inspired by our heritage and culture. Now is the time to strengthen 'info' area, hence the introduction of few bulletins. We are confident that the new blend of NEWS and programming will be liked by our viewers," says MS Raghavendra, editor of Saral Jeevan.

What's New?

Samachara Sourabha (Morning News): With the highlights of the big news of the day before and the stories that are expected to develop during the day. Timings: every day at 8.00am.

Madhyanthara Varadhi (Midday News): The lunchtime bulletin covers national and state news of importance. Timings: Everyday at 1.00pm.

Nammur Sudhi (Regional News): The regional news bulletin in the evening is dedicated to 30 districts of the state with local news of importance. Timings: Everyday at 7.30pm.

Samagra Samachara (Prime News): A comprehensive bulletin with day's highlights and big stories, with prime focus on national and state politics. Timings: Everyday at 10.00pm.

Amara Prema Kathegalu (Evergreen Love Stories): A special program on weekdays is based on the legendary love stories from mythology and history. The most talked about love stories are perfectly scripted and presented with graphics support. Timings: Monday-Friday at 9.00pm.