Poornima Mohan, filmmaker and the wife of producer KCN Mohan, has passed away on Friday, 13 October. She suffered cardiac arrest and breathed her last at Columbia Hospital in Bengaluru.

She was aged 48 and survived by her husband KCN Mohan and three children like Swathi, Amulya and Surya. Her final rites will be conducted on Saturday at Harishchandra Ghat.

She had directed Ramya and Dino Morea-starrer Julie way back in 2006. The movie had met decent response and she was declared as a promising filmmaker back then.

Her second movie School Days, which has been made in multiple languages, is yet to be released.

Their daughter Swathi was engaged to actor Nikhil Gowda, who is the grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and the son of former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy.

Her death at such an age has come as a shock to the industry.

We at International Business Times express our condolences to the bereaved family.