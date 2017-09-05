Popular Kannada actress Sruthi Hariharan reportedly got married a few months ago in a hush-hush ceremony.

Sruthi secretly got married to boyfriend Ram, whom she had dated for four years, according to news channel Suvarna. The report further said the actress tied the knot three months ago, right after the release of the Kannada movie Happy New Year.

However, she has not made her marriage public for some personal reasons. Sruthi's husband Ram is reportedly from Kerala and is a dance master.

Although there is no confirmation on why she kept her marriage under the wraps, it is being speculated that she fears news of her wedding might affect her career prospects.

The news of Sruthi's wedding came as a surprise to some of her fans, while some others were shocked. Sruthi is known for her performance in movies like Lucia, Raate, Maada, Manasi and Beautiful Manasugalu.

Bollywood actress Riya Sen had also gotten married in a private ceremony some time ago. The news of her marriage was already out, but it was confirmed only after Riya's sister Raima Sen shared a picture of the wedding on Instagram.

However, the sudden wedding had given rise to many speculations. It was even reported that Riya had tied the knot because she was pregnant. She had gotten married to boyfriend Shivam Tewari.