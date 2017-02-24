Popular Kannada actress Amulya (Amoolya) has found her dream boy. Well, the bubbly girl is set to break the hearts of thousands of her fans as she will tie the knot soon.

Amulya herself has confirmed the news on a social media site. The Gajakesari actress will be marrying a businessman named Jagadish, who is the son of former BBMP corporator Ramachandra Gowda. It is said that Golden Star Ganesh and his wife Shilpa introduced the boy to the actress and their friendship blossomed into love soon.

After being in love for some time, the couple decided to take their relationship to the next level by tying the knot and their decision was backed by both families. The couple's engagement will be held in March while the marriage will happen in May.

Amulya's fans are showering her with lots of wishes on Twitter. Thanking them, she posted: "Thank u all for all ur wishes...very happy to see ur blessings towards my personal life...I am blessed to get into that wonderful family☺️❤️. [sic]"

Amulya started her acting as a child artiste in late Vishnuvardhan's Parva way back in 2001. She became a heroine in Ganesh's Cheluvina Chittara. She has worked with big names like Sudeep, Darshan, Puneeth Rajkumar, Prem Kumar, Yash and others.

Her latest movie is Maasthi Gudi starring Duniya Vijay. This flick will hit the screens in March.