Gururaj, Kannada actor and son of 'Navarasa Nayaka' Jaggesh, was stabbed by a miscreant on Monday. The incident occurred in RT Nagar, Bengaluru.

As per the reports, Gururaj was on his way to drop his kid to school when a car hit his car from behind, reports TV 9. The actor questioned him for reckless driving which led to a heated argument.

The unidentified person lost his temper and stabbed the actor on his thighs. Gururaj was rushed to a nearby private hospital. Unfortunately, the public remained mute spectators and did not come to the actor's rescue.

A case has been filed and the investigations are on and the cops reportedly have the whereabouts of the culprit. An arrest is expected soon.

Some Kannada websites have claimed the culprit is a history-sheeter, although the police have not confirmed it.

His father Jaggesh, in a press release, called it an unfortunate incident and denied any enmity angle. "If they had stabbed his even a little upwards, things would have taken a different turn by now. Thank God, he is safe and is recovering well," he said.

Jaggesh said his son is out of danger. He also thanked the cops for reacting quickly to the situation.

Gururaj turned hero in Gilli in the year 2009. He has acted in a couple of movies but has no big hits to his credit.

Recently, he was seen in Shivaraj Kumar's Mass Leader.