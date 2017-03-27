Kangaroos in beach boxing match before Cyclone Debbie

Kangaroos in beach boxing match before Cyclone Debbie
Two kangaroos decided to have a quick boxing match on the beach at Cape Hillsborough National Park, Queensland, Australia, before Cyclone Debbie batters the East coast. About 25,000 people have been told to evacuate as the cyclone is expected to intensify to a Category 4 system, carrying wind up to 150mph (240k/h.)
