Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel has been spewing venom in constant Twitter rant against Hrithik Roshan for over the past few days. But now she is also lambasting the people in the industry who have come out in support of the actor over his ongoing tussle with the Queen actress.

Earlier, on Sunday, Farhan Akhtar penned down an open letter on Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut's ugly spat which has now turned into an issue of national interest. In his long Facebook post, Farhan expressed his views on the matter urging the media not to run accusatory stories against Hrithik saying that there have been many cases where men have been stalked, harassed and falsely accused.

However, Rangoli, who wasn't really amused by the kind of support Hrithik was getting from the industry people, tried to bring down Farhan by calling his opinions as biased towards the Krrish actor. She further went on to rub Karan Johar (with whom Kangana had locked horns over nepotism) and Sonam Kapoor in a wrong way who appreciated and seconded Farhan's opinions and tweeted in support of Hrithik.

"Even if entire industry stands against her she will still survive because she is the chosen one," Rangoli challenged the film fraternity who have turned their back against Kangana in this matter.

Dear @FarOutAkhtar your views could've been appreciated if you and your father were not so biased to Roshans. — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 8, 2017

Dear @karanjohar and @sonamakapoor nice to see how much a gaon wali non English speaking mountain girl has ruffled so many feathers.... — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 8, 2017

....Haha even if entire industry stands against her she will still survive because she is the chosen one ?!! — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 8, 2017

Apart from KJo and Sonam, Dia Mirza, Vishal Dadlani, Farah Khan Ali, Sonali Bendre and others also poured in their support for Hrithik after he faced camera for the first time ever to address his issue to the entire nation on Saturday.

“A cynical father cannot teach his children the wonder and beauty of life...” @iHrithik you have risen in my esteem. — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) October 7, 2017

Showing grace in a graceless situation @ihrithik https://t.co/6GveitiBKW — Sonali Bendre Behl (@iamsonalibendre) October 7, 2017

It blows my mind that no-one in media asked the accuser for evidence, before running accusatory stories against @iHrithik. Is that legal? — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) October 8, 2017

Playing victim is easy. Its d 1 that stand ther ground agnst d odds & face d consequences knowing d truth will emerge.Well spoken @iHrithik — Farah Khan (@FarahKhanAli) October 8, 2017

Well written and very fair Farhan. I concur. https://t.co/NXBUAiLq3O — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) October 8, 2017

While Hrithik has already told his side of the whole story, it remains to be seen whether Kangana tells her version in the days to come.