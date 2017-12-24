Kangana Ranaut yet again is caught in a controversy for allegedly making false claims on Filmfare editor Jitesh Pillaai. However, like always the actress' sister Rangoli Chandel came out in her support.

In a podcast, Kangana had said that Filmfare editor Pillaai does not talk to her for not being able to turn up for a Filmfare award and even alleged that the Filmfare team deliberately did not give her best actress award for Tanu Weds Manu Returns.

Pillaai had rubbished her claims with a series of tweets. The Filmfare head in his tweets claimed that all of Kangana's words were false. Now, Kangana's sister Rangoli attacked Pillaai on the micro-blogging site Twitter and also called him "dimwit".

This is what Kangana had said during the interview:

"I was in the United States for my screenwriting course when I got a call from Filmfare in 2014. They told me I was going to get an award for Krrish 3 and they requested me to come back for just one day so I could attend the awards." I told them I am doing my course and going back and forth will cost me around 10 lakhs. Because I would miss my classes I told them it's not possible. They decided to give the Best Supporting Actress award to Supriya Pathak for Ram Leela instead. The editor was so mad with me that I didn't show up for #Queen that he still doesn't talk to me. The next year they made sure I didn't get the Best Actress award for #TWMR and then I got the National Award. Then they got trolled," Kangana had said.

Following this, Pillaai slammed the National Award-winning actress in a series of tweets:

"Apparently Kangana Ranaut has given a radio interview where she says I told her she was winning for krrish. Is she hallucinating? I've never had a conversation with her about krrish."

"Kangana further adds that the Filmfare team doesn't talk to her. We just shot a cover with her in August in London. Our team was present having a wonderful time with her."

"There's also a reference to Sonam Kapoor being made by the host. And an incorrect assumption being made too by him. Box office doesn't determine the merit of a performance. A good performance is a good performance. Simple."

"And if memory serves me right kangana reportedly sent her driver to collect her Filmfare trophy to anand rai's office. I didn't go to anyone's house or beg anyone to accept award." Even Sonam Kapoor had supported him by replying to his tweet saying that Filmfare presents the most legitimate awards.

And this is how Rangoli reacted to his tweets:

"It seems your memory is fading or just trying to save your job by lying now? @jiteshpillaai"

Pillaai responded to Rangoli's tweet saying, "Always crosscheck facts.Konkona Sen Sharma won the best actor in a supporting role for Omkara while kangana won debut award. Then the next year for life in a Metro. That year kangana wasn't even nominated. Fortunately my memory is as sharp as your tongue.."

The outspoken lady then lashed at him saying, "Dimwit, I am referring to your convenient memory loss regarding calling Kangana for Krrish3 award, your memory is as sharp as it suits you. @jiteshpillaai Don't give this trivia to me, go save your job and arse."

Always crosscheck facts.Konkona Sen Sharma won the best actor in a supporting role for Omkara while kangana won debut award. Then the next year for life in a Metro. That year kangana wasn’t even nominated. Fortunately my memory is as sharp as your tongue. https://t.co/VIGFWJD9bd — J (@jiteshpillaai) December 24, 2017

Dimwit, I am referring to your convenient momory loss regarding calling Kangana for Krrish3 award, your memory is as sharp as it suits you. @jiteshpillaai Don’t give this trivia to me, go save your job and arse... https://t.co/iIEJSoVYzU — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 24, 2017

Looks like, after the massive row with Hrithik Roshan, Kangana and her sister are all set to have a big fight with Pillaai now.