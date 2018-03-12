Ever since Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel gave birth to a baby boy in November last year, fans have been waiting to see a picture of the Queen actress and her nephew together in one frame. And now the actress' sister has treated her well-wishers with an adorable picture of her son Prithvi Raj Chandel playing with her 'massi' (maternal aunt) on her Twitter.

In the picture, Kangana is seen planting a peck on her nephew's cheeks while holding the little one in her hands. Prithvi Raj, on the other hand, wearing a black Pahari Topi (Himachal cap), is all smiles.

And it looks like the 3-month-old may become the next internet sensation like Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur, Shahid Kapoor's daughter Misha and Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya.

Massi and kiddie !!!! ????♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/wBSoop4rTw — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 12, 2018

On the work front, Kangana has been busy shooting for her upcoming period drama Manikarnika in different parts of Rajasthan. She will be seen playing the role of Rani Lakshmi Bai. She recently wrapped up the shoot and now the movie is in the post-production stage. The actress will soon kick-start the promotions of the film.

She will also be seen in Ekta Kapoor's upcoming film Mental Hai Kya alongside Rajkummar Rao. The first posters of the film showed Kangana and Rajkummar at their weirdest best.

After facing back-to-back debacles at the box office with Rangoon and Simran, Kangana will be hoping to bounce back and prove herself as a bankable star with her upcoming film.