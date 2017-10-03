It looks like there's still a bit of smoke left in the Kangana Ranaut-Hrithik Roshan episode which started off with the former's revealing statements about her 'silly ex' in an interview last year. The two slapped each other with legal notices spilling out issues of their personal life all over the celluloid and engaging themselves in a long court battle.

While the matter was rested when the investigation team closed the case last year in November due to lack of leads, Kangana's explosive interview with a TV news channel, however, has opened the old wounds once again bringing their matter back under the media scanner.

On Monday, Republic TV revealed the first part of Hrithik's last year's sensational 29-page complaint where he alleged Kangana of stalking and hounding. The report further added fuel to the entire issue and it spread like wildfire over the social media platforms in no time.

Kangana's lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui was quick to respond to the report and issued a statement saying that the letter was already in public domain since 2016. He also accused Republic TV of trying to gain TRP for their channel by publishing the letter on their website.

His statement reads, "It is quite surprising to note that some electronic news channel is trying to create a media feeding frenzy, concerning an old police complaint which was filed by Mr. Hrithik Roshan sometime early in the year 2016, to miserably create a fresh story and get TRP's for their

channel. Be as it may, I want to clarify to other electronic media channels and other print publications that the said old police complaint concerning an imposter which was filed by Mr. Hrithik Roshan has been dealt with by my client, as per the legal procedure provided."

"Also all others should not get confused by the random and out of context questions that may be miserably raised by the channel for obvious reasons. All answers to the questions are available on public platform since early 2016 and it is not prudent on the part of my client to repeat the same things all over again."

"If Mr. Hrithik really wants to clear his name then he has to simply answer the questions which were publicly put to him at that stage. The said unanswered questions are also available on public domain since April 2016," the statement added.

Kangana's sister Rangoli, who also has a mention in the complaint report, lashed out at Hrithik in a series of tweets questioning him about revisiting the same old scandal of stalking and sexual harassment complaint.

She wrote, "This is the best you can do to save your face? Revive same old stalking, sexually harassing baseless complaint? Kangana was in school when your first film came if not in the industry she would have called you her uncle. Young beautiful talented rich girl like Kangana doesn't need to stalk an uncle like you, you were after her she was never after you."

"And still you are going after her to malign her even though you have nothing to say. Everyone can tell who is the stalker here. Forget about Kangana, she has moved on and stalker uncle please focus on your children and wife. Thanks," she added.

It remains to be seen how Hrithik will react to the entire relapsed episode.