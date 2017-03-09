The battle between Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar has taken a nasty turn, with both accusing each other of resorting to unfair means. Days after Kangana rebuffed Karan down on his talk show, Koffee With Karan 5, the filmmaker suddenly gained the courage to react to her remarks, calling him "the flag-bearer of nepotism" and "movie mafia".

Karan's outburst during an event at the London School of Economics was probably a result of the confidence he gained because her latest film, Rangoon, tanked at the box office. He unabashedly said that he was done with her pulling out the "woman card" and "victim card" all the time and added that if she thinks that the industry is so bad then she should just leave.

Karan Vs Kangana: Actress says Karan didn't edit her statements as he is just a paid host

Being the bold and outspoken actress that Kangana is, she gave a fitting reply to the filmmaker's accusation, once again, without mincing words. Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Kangana said that she was a little taken aback when Karan said he was "gracious enough" to have not edited out her statements. Her logical reply has surely most people startled. The Queen actress said that her statements were not edited because the channel wants TRPs and Karan is just a paid host, which obviously is a fact.

Kangana is obviously not scared to speak her mind, even if it means locking horns with the one of the most powerful men in the industry. And that's what makes her stand out in Bollywood. While people in the industry, including senior actors, may believe that being diplomatic is the key to success in the industry, Kangana has never seemed to subscribe to the belief.

With no godfather in the industry, she has carved a niche for herself with sheer hard work and dedication, which is worth applause. Also, the fact that she has bagged three National Awards, which is not an achievement that many can boast of, is a strong reason why her colleagues cannot stand her, and jump up at every opportunity to tag her as "arrogant".

Filmmakers, nevertheless, do not shy away from signing her up, and despite her not-so-rare showdowns with some of the most popular members of the film fraternity, the actress continues to get offers that many other actresses envy her for. Her so-called "arrogance" is easily shadowed by her sheer talent, which gives her the confidence to speak her mind. Despite all the controversies, stemming mostly from her refusal to sugar-coat her comments about others, at the end of the day, it's her performance that does the talking and pulls the audience to the theatres.

She had said in an interview once that no other actress could have played the roles of Rani in Queen and Datto in Tanu Weds Manu Returns better than she did. While her statement was strongly opposed by many, on second thought, it did seem right, at least to me. I remember being awestruck when I first saw her as Datto in the trailer of Tanu Weds Manu Returns.

The problem with most of the A-list celebrities in Bollywood, including Karan, is that they think they are too big to be shown the mirror and that nobody can criticise them, especially a woman who doesn't need them to achieve success. Well, to people like him, I can only say, more power to Kangana.