Kangana Ranaut recently was in news for her Manali Mansion as the first pictures of the beautiful house were doing the rounds online. Now, the cost of Kangana's paradise is here and it is a lot more than you were expecting it to be.

According to a report in DNA, Kangana purchased the land for Rs 10 crore and it took Rs 20 crore to construct the building. This means, if reports are to be believed, Kangana's bungalow is worth Rs 30 crore.

A source told DNA: "It's an eight-bedroom house with all the windows opening to a view of the mountains. Each room has a step-out balcony. There is a rooftop glass conservatory so that there is ample sunlight during winters."

"Kangana has been making regular visits to her hometown to check on the progress of the place. She just got back from Manali two days ago in time for the shoot of a reality show," the source added.

Earlier, reports had stated that Kangana's beautiful house has been built in a secluded area for privacy reasons. "Laying the first brick of my house was an important decision. I have my own place in Mumbai, and I could have got a house anywhere in the world. But people back home call me Himachal ki beti. I am overwhelmed with the love I receive from my people," Kangana had told Mid-Day in 2016.

Look what #KanganaRanaut gifted herself on the New Year's! ?‍♀️? pic.twitter.com/vRE5Dvti2w — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaFanClub) January 5, 2018

The traditional kath-khuni architecture style of the house in the hilly state of Himachal Pradesh made from local indigenous materials like wood, stone and bricks, with a breathtaking view of snow-clad mountains makes it a dream destination.

Kangana, who had earlier shown her interest in setting up an organic farm, will reportedly have a field adjoining her astounding house where the actress is apparently planning to grow organic vegetables.

On the work front, Kangana is currently shooting for her upcoming period drama Manikarnika and is said to be taking the complete charge of the filming in a bid to make it a big hit of her career.

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, which also stars Ankita Lokhande, Sonu Sood and Atul Kulkarni, is directed by Krish and penned by Baahubali story writer KV Vijayendra Prasad. The movie is slated for release on April 27.