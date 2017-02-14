Kangana Ranaut reportedly received more money than Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan for Rangoon and that has irked the two male actors.

It has been reported that the makers of Rangoon paid Kangana more than the two male lead actors. Miffed with the pay disparity, Shahid and Saif are now showing little interest in promoting the movie, especially with Kangana, according to the Deccan Chronicle.

The report said that Shahid and Saif have decided to avoid promotional activities for Rangoon with Kangana. While the film is set to be released in a few days' time, the two male actors have not been seen promoting the movie enough.

Ideally, the full cast of films appear on almost all popular TV shows and events before a film's release but surprisingly, the Rangoon cast, especially Saif and Shahid, do not appear to be very enthusiastic about the film's promotion.

The report said that while Shahid appeared with Kangana on only The Kapil Sharma Show, Saif will also appear with the actress in just Koffee With Karan. With three national awards in her kitty, Kangana is indeed one of the highest paid Bollywood actresses. However, it is not confirmed if she has really been paid more than the two male actors.

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, Rangoon is a love triangle in the backdrop of World War 2. Shahid will play the character of a soldier, Saif will be seen as a film-maker and Kangana will portray the role of a yesteryears actress.

This is the first time these three stars are working together on a film. Rangoon is slated to be released on February 24.