Buzz was being created when Kangana Ranaut lost Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film and people blamed Shah Rukh Khan for it. The latest news is that the Rangoon actress has now turned down Aanand L Rai's movie with SRK.

The Raees actor is working on Aanand's next, in which he will play a dwarf. As the director has worked with Kangana in Tanu Weds Manu Returns, he wanted her to star opposite SRK. But it is being said that the actress has rejected the offer. However, Kangana has confessed several times that she doesn't want to work with any of the three Khans in the industry.

According to Deccan Chronicle, she told Aanand: "If I do another film with you, the role would have to be as solid as the one in Tanu Weds Manu." However, the buzz is that Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone will share screen space with SRK in Aanand's film now.

A few days ago, there were reports of SRK shattering Kangana's dreams of working with Padmavati director Bhansali. King Khan was apparently given two scripts by the director to choose. Bhansali reportedly casted Kangana for one of the scripts, but, unfortunately Shah Rukh selected the other one. Hence, the script, which had Kangana, might not be turned into a film. SRK has denied such reports.

Surprisingly, Kangana has indeed turned down films with all three Khans at some point or the other. The actress was reportedly offered Dangal with Aamir Khan and Sultan with Salman Khan. She rejected both the offers, saying the roles weren't substantial enough.

"With her attitude of absolute comfort regarding the Khans' stardom, Kangana is unlikely to be seen with any of the three Khan superstars. While Shah Rukh and Aamir have not reacted to her war cry for equality in the screenplay, Salman is annoyed with Kangana for having said no to Sultan. Aanand's film with Shah Rukh too has slipped out of Kangana's hands, but ask her if she cares," a source told Deccan Chronicle.