Kangana Ranaut has yet again brought up her controversial fight with Hrithik Roshan, and has now demanded an apology from the actor.

A promo video of Kangana's upcoming interview on Rajat Sharma's Aap Ki Adalat has come up gives a glimpse of allegations and revelations made by the actress on the show.

Kangana can be seen claiming she had never sent any legal notice to Hrithik, and she had suffered much humiliation and trauma during the entire episode.

"I have tolerated humiliation. I used to cry and couldn't sleep. I had stress, mental trauma, emotional trauma," Kangana said. Some private mails were also leaked online, which were believed to be from Kangana to Hrithik.

The Simran actress further alleged that Hrithik himself had leaked those mails, and demanded an apology from himt. "All those dirty emails were released in my name. People still search them on Google and read them. I demand apology from him for this act," she said. The bold diva is even heard saying Hrithik should be questioned on Aap Ki Adalat on this issue.

The entire brawl had started when Kangana had claimed she and Hrithik had an affair, but the actor had always denied it. After the actress had called Hrithik her "silly ex", Hrithik had responded back tweeting, "Ther r more chances of me having had an affair with d Pope dan any of d (Im sure wonderful) women d media hs ben naming.Thanks but no thanks [sic]".

Eventually, the issue was dragged to court, as both the parties had sent legal notices to each other. This interview of Kangana will certainly ruffle a few feathers. Check the promo here: