Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is currently busy with the shooting of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. She will after this be seen in the thriller flick Mental, sharing screen space with a talented and handsome hunk.

Kangana will reportedly appear in Mental with Vicky Kaushal. The Masaan actor has proved his talent in all his previous movies and will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Raazi opposite Alia Bhatt. Now, reports say he will star in Mental.

A source told Mid-Day: "Kangana plays a dark character. Vicky slips into the part of her nemesis. He instantly fell for his role when he read the script. The makers wanted someone who could give a tough fight to Kangana's character, and Vicky has showcased sufficient range to provide the same."

The first schedule of Mental will be in August and Kaushal will have a 40 day-schedule. Before the shoot begins, Mid-Day reported, Vicky has been allotted 15 days to gain a few pounds for the venture. However, Vicky has not yet signed on the dotted line.

Rajkummar Rao and Ayushmann Khurrana were earlier approached for the role, after which the makers zeroed in on Vicky.

It will be interesting to watch Kangana and Vicky in a thriller flick together.

Meanwhile, the actress shot for Karan Johar-Rohit Shetty's India's Next Superstar recently. Former foes Kangana and KJo turned friends on the show.

The duo reportedly had a lot of fun teasing Rohit Shetty on the sets. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, KJo, who is very fond of a sexy romance, wished to see a different side of both Kangana and Shetty and said he would direct an impromptu sexy scene between the two.

In the said scene, Rohit was asked to play Kangana's former lover whom the latter wants back her in life. The Golmaal filmmaker was supposed to deliver the popular dialogue "Aaj mere paas building hai, property hai, bank balance hai, bangla hai, gaadi hai, tumhare pass kya hai?" from Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor's cult film Deewar.

But when Karan shouted "action" and Kangana went towards Shetty and touched him seductively, the filmmaker backed off and said: "Na bhai na, isse panga kaun lega! (No way man. Who's going to mess with her!)"