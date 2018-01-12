Last year, Kangana Ranaut fuelled a debate on nepotism at Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan where she, without mincing her words, called him "the flag-bearer of nepotism." Post the controversial episode, "nepotism" went on to become one of the most debatable topics of 2017.

While the two celebs haven't been the best of friends since the ugly battle, recently Karan, who is one of the judges of India's Next Superstar, shocked everyone when he said that he would love to have Kangana on his new show.

What followed next was the Queen actress arriving at the sets of India's Next Superstar on Thursday, January 11, as a guest on Karan's show that also has Rohit Shetty in the judges' panel.

If readers are wondering if the episode saw any awkwardness between Kangana and Karan or sparked another round of debate, nothing as such happened, SpotboyE reported. On the contrary, the two behaved in a professional manner and were in a jolly mood.

However, the report stated that in one of the segments, the duo was asked about how well they knew each other. The actress was asked what the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania director serves to guests on his chat show, Kangana was quick to reply, "Karan serves poison to his guests".

While you may be startled at her reply, she said it in a jest and burst out laughing. Although her reply left Karan surprised, he too couldn't help but laugh out loud.

Although everything looks fine between the two, with Kangana taking a subtle dig at Karan on the sets, we wonder if the celebs have actually buried the hatchet.

Meanwhile, Kangana's much ambitious project Manikarnika, which was supposed to release on April 27, 2018, has been reportedly pushed to June or July 2018.

Manikarnika is based on the life of Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi and her war against the British East India Company during the Indian Rebellion of 1857. Baahubali scriptwriter KV Vijayendra Prasad has penned the story for the movie, which is being directed by Krish and produced by Zee Studios in association with Kamal Jain.

Kangana essays the lead role of Rani Laxmibai, while Sonu Sood essays the male lead. Suresh Oberoi, Atul Kulkarni, Vaibhav Tatwawaadi, Ankita Lokhande, Richard Keep, Nihar Pandya and Amit Behl will be seen in the supporting cast of the movie.