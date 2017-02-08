Bollywood actors Kangana Ranaut and Saif Ali Khan will promote their upcoming film Rangoon on Koffee With Karan 5. The actors shot the episode on February 3, but it will be aired a week before the movie's release.

Earlier, buzz was created that Shahid Kapoor will not join his Rangoon co-stars on Karan Johar's couch. But the recent update is that there will be a special guest in that episode and it will not be Arjun Kapoor. Yes, you guessed right, Shahid will appear on the show for the second time.

Shahid has already appeared with his wife Mira Rajput on Koffee With Karan 5, but the show's team decided to bring in the Udta Punjab actor again. "When Shahid appeared on the show with Mira, it was one of the most popular episodes. So, when Saif-Kangana were shooting for the show, the team decided to bring in Shahid, too, and he joined them!," a source from the production team told DNA.

Shahid is not the only actor who will be seen on Karan's chat show for the second time. Arjun, who made his first appearance with Varun Dhawan, came as a special guest on Koffee With Karan 5 three times. He appeared in the episodes featuring Ranbir Kapoor-Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif-Anushka Sharma and Sonam Kapoor-Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Alia Bhatt and Varun will also appear on Season 5 twice. Alia has earlier appeared to promote Dear Zindagi with Shah Rukh Khan, and now, she will be seen with Varun promoting Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Meanwhile, fans will be eagerly waiting for the episode with Rangoon stars. It will be fun to watch Kareena's ex Shahid and her husband Saif together on a couch with an outspoken actress like Kangana. Some interesting revelations are on the way.