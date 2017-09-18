Kangana Ranaut's Simran failed to impress the critics, and also had an average opening box office collection. Reports now suggest that the actress' focus on highlighting her personal issues rather than the film's promotion caused the debacle.

Kangana has been in news for her allegations against Hrithik Roshan and some others, more than the movie Simran. According to SKJ Bollywood News, the Queen actress hardly focused on promoting the movie, and instead remained busy in bringing up her past affairs.

The report also said that Kangana had been dominating the Simran crew, and had even sidelined director Hansal Mehta.

"Kangana is uncontrollable. She took over the project from Hansal Mehta, almost completely. During the New York schedule of Simran , Hansal sat in a corner while she told the technicians and the cast what to do. It came to a point where the entire NY crew of Simran threatened to walk out. Kangana has rendered Hansal Mehta powerless," the report quoted a source as saying.

"No one tells her what to do or what to say at events. She just takes over and we all listen quietly hoping there won't be more dirt from her cupboard flying around. We are supposed to be promoting a movie. But no one seems to remember that. Simran is sidelined. Kangana's 'What Men Did To Me When I Didn't Know Better' confessions are the flavour of the campaign," the source added.

It was expected that Simran would have a good opening at the box office, but the movie has had a very average collection on its first two days. After collecting Rs 2.77 crore on Friday, the film earned Rs 3.76 crore nett at the Indian box office.

Apart from her explosive comments on Hrithik Roshan and some other celebrities during a number of chat shows, Kangana had grabbed eyeballs for a satirical "Yes, I have a vagina re" video that was created in collaboration with All India Bakchod.