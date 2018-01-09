Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is believed to be the controversial queen in the industry, but the diva chooses good projects. Now, she will reportedly be seen in R Balki's next and will share screen space with Amitabh Bachchan.

Kangana, who believes in one man army, sharing a movie with a megastar is quite surprising. However, the lead role will be of hers only and the duo has worked together in a commercial.

According to Mid Day, Kangana will play an amputee and Big B will be her mentor. The movie is a biopic on Arunima Sinha, who was the first Indian amputee to scale Mount Everest.

A source close to the development told the daily: "Kangana had already been roped in for the Arunima Sinha biopic. But the film showed no signs of kick-starting. So when Balki offered her this project, she was keen to come on board."

"The film revolves around a woman who is left handicapped after a freak accident, and eventually reclaims her life."

The source added: "Kangana will require a two-month-long prep to adapt to the body language of a differently-abled person. The actors are expected to sign the contracts next week and an official announcement will be made later this month."

It will be interesting to see Kangana in such a powerful role. Also, the amazing part is Amitabh will be sharing screen space with her. It will be the feature film collaboration between the two 2016 National Award winners.

Amitabh had won National Awards 2016 for Piku as Best Actor and Kangana had won the Best Actress for Tanu Weds Manu Returns.

Meanwhile, Kangana made headlines for her Manali mansion. The first pictures of Kangana's beautiful new house, which has been built in a secluded area for privacy reasons, recently surfaced online.

"Laying the first brick of my house was an important decision. I have my own place in Mumbai, and I could have got a house anywhere in the world. But people back home call me Himachal ki beti. I am overwhelmed with the love I receive from my people," Kangana had told Mid-Day in 2016.

On work front, she will be seen portraying Rani Laxmibai's character in Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi. On the other hand, Amitabh will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, Aamir Khan's Thugs of Hindostan and 102 Not Out.