Kangana Ranaut, who will be seen in Ekta Kapoor's 'crazy thriller' Mental Hai Kya? with Rajkummar Rao, has told a leading daily that the film deals with mental illness and hallucinations.

While Rajkummar Rao chose to do this film because of the unique script and he loves challenges, Kangana Ranaut picked this up because of a personal reason. Talking to Mid-Day, Ranaut said: "The way my life unfolded in the past few years, I realized there was so much stigma attached to being different. ' Mental' or 'psycho' were the terms used to shame me, but these can't be used casually as swear words. When this script came along, I knew I had to do it to break the stigma around it. High time we made individuality aspirational."

Well, don't you think this has something to do with Hrithik Roshan controversy or what Adhyayen Suman and his father Shekhar Sumar said about the actress? Even Shahid Kapoor once said that Kangana Ranaut has a vivid imagination.

Talking about her role, Kangana said: "We won't show people as pitiable, sympathy- seeking characters. We'll portray the issue with sensitivity. The film takes a stand against equating individuality with madness."

With Kangana, Rajkumar, and Ekta on board, should we expect creative differences? Ranaut concludes by saying: "We are likeminded people who know it's not going to be hunky- dory. I am not a sulkpot. That's how Raj and I have come this far in life. Strong opinions don't mean either of us is going to act like we know it all."

The makers have released a series of posters with Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao in different 'mad' avatars, which have already generated curiosity and excitement among fans.