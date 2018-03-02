Kangana Ranaut has hit the news quite often for the wrong reasons, thanks to her bold and fearless attitude. Now, the Queen actress, who never minces her words, has opened up about the name her ex-boyfriend Adhyayan Suman gave her while he spoke about his traumatic experience a couple of years ago.

"The Black Magic witch, the ultimate witch. I like it though but, I didn't like the way it was said but I liked the mystery of it," Kangana was quoted as saying by Femina. She has been featured on the cover of Femina's Women's Day issue for the second time.

In 2016, when Kangana was embroiled in a legal battle with Hrithik Roshan over her 'silly ex' comment, Adhyayan Suman, who had dated the actress earlier, made some shocking revelations about her for the first time. From how their relationship started to Kangana allegedly performing black magic on him, Adhyayan had shocked everyone with his confession.

"Kangana took me to another astrologer called Pallavi who always gave positive news to Kangana and negative ones to me. She said my time wasn't right and if I did certain pujas I would be fine," Adhyayan then told a leading daily.

Talking about black magic, the Heartless actor said, "I remember going to my Tarot reader after she started making me doing pujas. She told me she sensed a woman from pahadi region doing black magic on me. I knew only one person back then, my girlfriend Kangana, who used to go to Himachal for certain pujas there."

"My mother was very worried and she called the family's Panditji to come home and meet me. The first thing he asked me was: "Khana banati hai tumhare liye?" When I said yes, he said, "Apna impure blood milati hai khaane mein black magic ke liye," Adhyayan had further elaborated.

On the work front, Kangana is currently filming for her upcoming film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The movie was supposed to release on April 27, 2018, but is now postponed.