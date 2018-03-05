Kangana Ranaut is re-uniting with her Queen co-star Rajkummar Rao in a 'quirky' film Mental Hai Kya, produced by Ekta Kapoor.

Talking to Mumbai Mirror, Kangana said: "You're never sure if this girl is hallucinating or what's happening to her is for real, whether the guy (Rajkummar Rao) is trying to trap her or she's got him wrong."

Mirror reported that Kangana Ranaut's biggest regret is that she played an actress Sana Azim in Mohit Suri's Woh Lamhe (2006), she said: "Mahesh Bhatt who scripted the film asked me if I understood her illness and I told him I did, but I didn't really understand then what schizophrenia was and played the character like she was insane."

Talking about Rajkummar Rao, who showered her with complimented in her highly-acclaimed film Queen, the actress told the tabloid: "I was at the top of my game then but he was not intimidated and treated me on camera with the disdain his character demanded. He is a star today while still being a brilliant actor, so I will have to be on my toes to ensure he doesn't steal the show from right under my nose."

Kangana's most-talked-about film, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, the actress said: "The scenes when I go out to battle with a baby tied to my back made me sigh over how unfair life was to this single mother and young woman. However, the writer, KV Vijayendra Prasad, who also scripted Baahubali, is very happy with the way we've translated his vision of Rani Laxmibai on screen and says Manikarnika is in no way less than Baahubali."

"A certain community was unhappy with us initially. We shared the script with them and now they're convinced we will not demean the Rani of Jhansi in any way. You should be upfront and take immediate action. We are very confident of our film, so why let anyone put us on the backfoot?" Kangana cleared her stance over Manikarnika controversy.

"I don't have my own production house, so I have to wait for my films to work to earn the confidence of the producers. For now, it's best to focus on acting. I can't sit back and wait, I have to grab every opportunity because, from these opportunities, my directorial dream will be reborn," Kangana concludes.