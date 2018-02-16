Although a lot of water has flown under the bridge in Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan's much-hyped and scandalous case, it seems the controversy isn't over yet.

The latest buzz is that Kangana has hired Hrithik's ex-manager Anjali Atha to handle her work.

According to a report in SpotboyE, the Super 30 actor had a major fallout with Exceed, the company that was handling his work for over a decade. Anjali was a crucial member of the company.

Confirming her appointment by Kangana, Anjali told the website: "Yes, I will now be working for Kangana," adding that, "I am extremely happy that Kangana showed full faith in me and hired me. Mind you, it was not easy to sit at home for such a long time."

Now that Hrithik's ex-manager had worked with him for long and knows in-and-out of the superstar's life and is aware of his best-kept secrets, one can't help but wonder if Hrithik's secrets will reach the Queen actress.

However, it turned out that the Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actress and Anjali will share a thorough professional relationship.

Anjali on her part told the website: "I made it clear with Kangana that I will never discuss Hrithik."

On the other hand, Kangana's publicist sent a text to the website, which read: "Kangana knew Anjali from before and liked her work. When Anjali approached her for a job, she was hired by Bling (the agency that manages Kangana) as the manager in place of the other girl who is taking a break because of her impending marriage. It is an absolutely professional relationship. Hrithik is also working with Vikas Bahl (Read: Super 30) who got established as a director with Queen. So, there are no complications at a professional level."

For the uninitiated, Hrithik and Kangana's brawl had started in 2016 after the latter had referred to the Kaabil actor as a "silly ex" in an interview. Hrithik then took to Twitter and had said that he was not dating anyone. However, the fight came to light after Hrithik sent a legal notice to the actress, demanding a public apology for her "silly ex" remark. In reply, Kangana too had sent a counter-notice, alleging that Hrithik had hacked into her email box to delete the conversations that could create a problem in his divorce proceedings with then-wife Sussanne Khan.

Hrithik defended himself saying that they were never in a relationship and an impostor using his name was communicating with her from the email ID. The case died a natural death due to lack of evidence.

Post the legal issue, the outspoken Kangana has gone on records revealing some explosive details about the entire fiasco on television show Aap Ki Adalat and film critics Rajeev Masand's show Now Showing.