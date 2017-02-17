Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut recently got upset with comedian Sugandha Mishra after she mimicked the actress. Kangana, who is busy with promotions of Rangoon, has reportedly showed cold shoulders to Sugandha.

According to Deccan Chronicle, Kangana appeared on a reality show in which Sugandha is the anchor as well as the comedian. "Kangana did not like the fact that she was mimicked by her (Sugandha). She took an offence to it and ignored the star-struck anchor throughout the show," a source told the daily.

"Sugandha has impersonated her (Kangana) in the past and people had liked it so she thought that Kangana will be impressed with her mimicking skills. But, to everyone's shock, she was not," the source added. Sugandha is the one who plays a teacher on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Rangoon will revolve around the character of Miss Julia played by Kangana. It's the first time that the Queen actress has worked with director Vishal Bhardwaj and also with her co-stars Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.

A few days ago, the movie stars made headlines after it was reported that the makers of Rangoon paid Kangana more than the two male lead actors. Miffed with the pay disparity, Shahid and Saif are showing little interest in promoting the movie, especially with Kangana.

Slated to be released on February 24, Rangoon is a love triangle in the backdrop of World War 2. Shahid will play the character of a soldier, Saif will be seen as a film-maker and Kangana will portray the role of a yesteryear actress.