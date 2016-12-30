The year 2016 has been a roller-coaster ride for Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. Though the diva had no releases this year, she managed to be in news with her legal spat with Hrithik Roshan.

However, the legal issue is still going on and Kangana is dealing with it bravely. Amidst all these situations, the actress made a surprising revelation about her plan for next year. In an interview with VH1 Inside Access, the 29-year-old said that she will get hitched in 2017. "I will get married," Mid Day quoted Kangana as saying.

The Tanu Weds Manu actress has had a number of failed relationships because of which her statement has raised many eyebrows. The actress was romantically involved with Aditya Pancholi at the start of her career, but broke up due to physical abuse. Then, while shooting for Raaz 2, she started dating Adhyayan Suman, but their love story ended soon. Later, Adhyayan revealed many shocking incidents that happened when he was with Kangana. The actress was also seeing UK-based doctor Nicholas Lafferty for a year.

Apart from all these relationships, the most controversial one came to light this year. Kangana and Hrithik were apparently dating each other during the filming of Krrish 2, but the Kaabil actor has denied the reports, Kangana has given all kinds of hints agreeing to the rumours. The situation between the two turned ugly and it was witnessed by everyone in 2016.

Meanwhile, fans will be happy if Kangana ties the knot. On the work front, the actress gave wonderful performances last year and is set to win hearts once again in 2017. She will be seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's Rangoon, which will hit the screens in August 2017. Rangoon also features Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles. Kangana is working with the director as well as the actors for the first time.