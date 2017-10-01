Of late, nothing seems to be happening right for Bollywood's 'Queen' Kangana Ranaut. Her back-to-back films like Rangoon and Simran bombed at the box office. She has now got a long list of enemies in the industry thanks to her carefree and fearless attitude.

Recently, she was served with a legal notice by the Pancholis for speaking about her personal life and past affairs. And now things have turned even worse for the actress after her Tanu Weds Manu director Aanand L Rai has denied working on the third instalment.

The filmmaker dismissed his earlier quote where he had confirmed that he will start working on Tanu Weds Manu 3 script as soon as he completes shooting for his film with Shah Rukh Khan. However, Kangana has claimed that she had herself refused to do the sequel a long time ago.

"I am neither the producer nor the director of the said film (Tanu Weds Manu). Therefore, I am not in a position to announce the sequel to it. However, media reports that claim I am keen to do the film should know that I'd refused the sequel to this film long ago," Kangana told Pinkvilla.

"The publication who printed Mr. Aanand L Rai's quote along with the confirmation of the same claims that he did confirm the sequel to them. Based on the recent denial from his end all I can gather is that he first announced it and then denied. Well, it seems fair as he can do what he likes with the property as Mr. Shailesh Singh and he holds the equal rights to the sequel of Tanu Weds Manu Returns, not me," she added.

Earlier, Aanand L Rai had responded to his alleged fallout with Kangana and working on Tanu Weds Manu's third part. "What fallout? Once I am done with Khan saab's film [Film starring Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif], we will start working on the script for the third part," he said.

And soon after the director denied his statements saying, "Tanu Weds Manu 3 is definitely not happening. I do have something else in the pipeline with Dhanush."

Earlier Kangana was also quoted by a daily as saying that the third part of Tanu Weds Manu might happen next year but so far there's no discussion on it adding that she will meet the director once the pressure of her upcoming film Manikarnika is over.

Well, it looks like everyone in the industry has started turning their back on Kangana.