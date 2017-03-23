Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut turns 30 on March 23. The controversial Queen of the industry has not only won hearts with her acting skills but has surprised people several times with her blunt and nasty statements.

Kangana, who is media's favourite, has been in headlines for a long time. Earlier, it was because of Hrithik Roshan and now, it's Karan Johar. The actress created a big controversy when she appeared on Koffee With Karan 5 to promote Rangoon.

Hats off to Kangana's guts, she slammed the host on his show with some mean comments. One of the most popular statements was about nepotism, which grabbed everyone's attention. "In my biopic, if it ever gets made, you will play that typical Bollywood biggie who is.. you know snooty and completely intolerant to outsiders. You are like the flag-bearer of nepotism... the movie mafia," Kangana told Karan. While the host laughed off the statement then, it clearly shocked Saif Ali Khan who appeared on the show with Kangana.

This is not the first time that Kangana's remarks have blown our minds. She has given such mini-heart attacks to many people earlier as well. While there are many controversial statements made by Kangana, we bring to you the top 5 by the actress here:

Being an actress when I started contributing to my films, writing dialogues and screenplays, I thought I would be useful. I was shocked to see that it was seen something that was not accepted and my contribution was seen as interfering. I was called a bad a** interfering bitch."

I don't consider anyone my competition. Name one actress who could have played Datto or done Queen."

Yes, many lame rumours are doing rounds, even a dumb ass can tell where these rumours are coming from. I don't know why exes do silly things to get your attention. For me that chapter is over and I don't dig graves."

I do not want him (Hrithik) to acknowledge our relationship in the public anymore. Nor do I believe in storing sperm panties and gifts as potential evidence for a future, when he is clearly trying to escape or say no."

Good friends are nothing but f**k buddies who have been promoted."