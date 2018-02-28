Kanchi seer Jayendra Saraswathi Shankaracharya's died on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, and many other politicians have expressed shock and sadness over his death. They offered condolences to the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam.

Jayendra Saraswathi Shankaracharya breathed his last at a private hospital in Chennai. A post on KanchiMutt‏'s Twitter handle read, "The 69th Acharya of Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam Jagadguru Pujyashri Jayendra Saraswathi Shankaracharya Swamigal attained Siddhi at 9.00 am today - Shukla Trayodashi - 28 Feb. 2018 at Sri Kanchi Kamakotii Peetam Sankara Matam, Kanchipuram."

Many political leaders, who were shocked to learn about his death, took to Twitter to offer condolences to the devotees of the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam and pay tribute to Jayendra Saraswathi Shankaracharya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi: Deeply anguished by the passing away of Acharya of Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam Jagadguru Pujyashri Jayendra Saraswathi Shankaracharya. He will live on in the hearts and minds of lakhs of devotees due to his exemplary service and noblest thoughts. Om Shanti to the departed soul. Jagadguru Pujyashri Jayendra Saraswathi Shankaracharya was at the forefront of innumerable community service initiatives. He nurtured institutions which transformed the lives of the poor and downtrodden.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu: I pay my respects to Kanchi peethadhipathi Shri Jayendra Saraswati who attained moksha. His contribution for the welfare of mankind and in promoting spirituality will always be an inspiration for others. #JayendraSaraswathi

Arun Jaitley: Deeply saddened by the demise of Jayendra Saraswati ji, the Shankaracharya of the Kanchipuram Kamakoti Peetam math. With his demise we have lost a great saint of present times, who has been a guiding force for the millions. My prayers for the liberated soul.

Dharmendra Pradhan: Deeply saddened by the demise of Kanchi Shankaracharya Sri Jayendra Saraswathi Swamigal. Swami ji's teachings of abiding by Dharma, doing the righteous thing & selfless service to mankind are fountainheads of humanity, faith & peaceful co-existence.May his soul rest in peace.

GVL Narasimha Rao: A saintly seer has left this world for the abode of Lord Shiva. His contributions as a pious, kind & affectionate Kanchi Mutt head will be remembered forever. Om Namah Shivay!

Dr Harsh Vardhan: Respectful homage to Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam Sri Jayendra Saraswathi Swamy, who guided the traditional spiritual institution for 24 years. My prayers for the liberated soul.

Ravi Shankar Prasad: My respectful Pranaam to the pious soul of Acharya Shri #JayendraSaraswathi Shankaracharya of Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham. His contributions towards enriching the Hindu spiritual traditions and service for poorer sections of society shall always be remembered. Om Shanti!

Ashok Gehlot‏: I pay my homage to #kanchi Shankaracharya Shri #JayendraSaraswathi ji. My thoughts are with his followers. His focus on starting educational institutions for poor students n his outreach programs for connecting with society were path breaking for the mutt...

Trivendra S Rawat: I pay homage to Param Pujyaneeya Kanchi Shankaracharya Jayendra Saraswathi Ji Maharaj. Our respectable dharmic scholar and saint of Adi Shankara tradition attained Mahasamadhi today and left for his heavenly abode. My prayers for the departed soul.

Rajeev Shukla: Shocked to hear about the passing away of Kanchi Shankaracharya Jayendra Saraswathi Ji. May his soul rest in peace. May God give strength to his close associates and millions of his followers around the world.

Congress Party: We regret to hear about the passing away of Kanchi Shankaracharya Jayendra Saraswathi. May his soul rest in peace. Our thoughts go out to his close associates and millions of his followers around the world.

AIADMK IT wing Joint Secretary Hari Prabhakaran: #JayendraSaraswathi is no more. #Shankaracharya of #Kanchi, died at the age of 82. May his soul rest in peace. #RIP